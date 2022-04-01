Mumbai: Suspended cop booked for not turning in case papers, files

Mumbai: The Kasturba Marg Police have booked a suspended police sub-inspector (PSI) on Wednesday for allegedly not submitting the case papers, files belonging to the police station, hampering its investigation and putting at risk the justice served to the complainants. The suspended PSI Anil Sonawane, had been absconding for over a year now and an arrest warrant has already been issued against him.

According to police sources, PSI Sonwane was suspended from service on December 3, 2020, after he was named as a wanted accused for criminal conspiracy, cheating and robbery charges. During a police meet, it was revealed that Sonwane had not turned in the case papers and files of certain cases, of which he was the investigation officer, which are a crucial document for the probe.

In the absence of this document, not only the justice is delayed, but it can also hamper the investigation and give way for the accused to roam scot-free. When Sonawane was not found at his address and police learnt that he had not been living there for a couple of years now, a non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Sonwane, but to no avail.

On the basis of these findings, a police inspector from Kasturba Marg police station lodged a complaint against Sonwane, acting on which the suspended PSI was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for public servant disobeying law (section 166), omission to produce document to public servant by person legally bound to submit it (section 175), public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment (section 217), public servant framing incorrect record (section 218), along with sections of Maharashtra Police Act.

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 07:00 AM IST