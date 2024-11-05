 Mumbai: Surat Man Found Dead In Hotel; POCSO Case Filed On Deceased Amid Allegations Of Assault On Minor
Mumbai: Surat Man Found Dead In Hotel; POCSO Case Filed On Deceased Amid Allegations Of Assault On Minor

According to police, the deceased, identified as Sanjay Kumar Ramjibhai Tiwari (42), was taken to J.J. Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police later confirmed that a 14-year-old girl, reportedly acquainted with Tiwari, was present in the hotel room with him.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 02:21 AM IST
Representational Pic

Mumbai: A man from Surat, Gujarat, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a Mumbai hotel, leading to a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The incident occurred on Saturday around 6:15 PM when the manager of Hotel Super alerted police about a guest who was found unconscious in his room.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Sanjay Kumar Ramjibhai Tiwari (42), was taken to J.J. Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police later confirmed that a 14-year-old girl, reportedly acquainted with Tiwari, was present in the hotel room with him.

Following Tiwari's death, the police interviewed the girl’s mother, who alleged that Tiwari had sexually assaulted her daughter. Based on her statement, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bombay Nursing and Sanitization (BNS) Act and the POCSO Act, including charges of sexual assault.

In the probe, medicines were seized from the hotel room, and police  have stated that it will only be clear from the medical report whether Tiwari’s death was due to an overdose of these medicines. Tiwari, the girl, and her parents were acquainted with each other, and Tiwari reportedly brought the girl to Mumbai under the pretense of sightseeing on November 2 at around 3:15 PM. To obtain a hotel room, Tiwari allegedly presented fake documents, claiming the girl to be his daughter, according to police information.

