Mumbai: Sunday Street to be hosted at Nariman Point on July 24; police lists instructions to be followed

The initiative was inaugurated by former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey at Marine Drive in South Mumbai

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/Mumbai Police

'Sunday Street', an initiative by Mumbai police for the locals of the city to get a free stretch run on the streets will be hosted on July 24 at Nariman Point. The marathon will begin from the National Centre of Performing Arts (NCPA), Nariman Point to BD Somani Chowk from 7 am to 10 am.

On March 27, the initiative was inaugurated by former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey at Marine Drive in South Mumbai and he also attended the event in IC colony in Borivali.

While there is no restriction on joining the marathon, the city police has listed a list of donot's and instructions to be followed:

Dont's for citizens:

Promotion of business.

Loud speakers.

Political or religious activities. Smoking

Alcohol consumption

Littering

Other instructions:

Please try and use public transport to come to the location

An Ambulance and Mobile toilet facilities are also provided

Covid Guidelines should be followed

Please follow instructions given by the Police

The project is carried out at nine locations - Marine Drive, Bandra Carter Road, Goregaon, DN Nagar in Andheri, Mulund, Vikhroli, Chembur, IC Colony in Dahisar and Thakur Village in Kandivali.

