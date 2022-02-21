Mumbai: Summer heat likely to begin this weekend

Are you experiencing the weather change from chills to sweat? For the upcoming days, the temperature of Mumbai is expected to be in the early 30s and Summer is soon to hit the city by this weekend.

In a tweet by a weather enthusiast, the Mumbai temperature for next few days and later week was predicted, with the highs and lows.

"Next 4-5 days Mumbai’s max temp will be 31-32°C & min temp 18-19°C. Summer heat likely to begin by this weekend with max temp of 34°C in Mumbai & 37°C in Thane & interiors. Next week likely to be hotter," read the tweet.

However, there is no official statement by authorities on this weather update, the same is awaited.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 03:25 PM IST