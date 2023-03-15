Mumbai: Bikers perform stunts in Wadala, netizens demand action after videos go viral

Screengrab of viral stunt videos | Twitter

Mumbai: The city traffic police often try to curb stunt riding and rash driving but the attempts fall flat often with stunt riding continuing unabated. Videos of such riders have been going viral on social media with their friends hailing them and others slamming for their irresponsible acts.

Spots like Bandra Reclamation stretch toward Western Express Highway, Juhu beach, Govandi are the stunt bikers' favourite places.

A city-based organisation called Pothole Warriors Foundation took to their Twitter account and shared videos of two stunt bikers and tagged Mumbai Traffic Police's official handle demanding action against them.

Sharing a video of a stunt biker named Kasim who is seen performing a wheelie with a pillion rider amid traffic in the city limits, the foundation wrote, "This bike rider name Kasim staying at wadala Antophill area always do such dangerous stunts without helmet, risking his & others life too... more videos on his insta ID. Please trace him and give appropriate punishment."

He shared another video of Kasim in which he again performs a wheelie with a pillion rider on road headed toward Kurla area of the city.

The user further shared more videos of another stunt biker named Abu Talib who is also seen performing such stunts.

Many others replied beneath the tweet and asserted that the stunt bikers need to be penalised. Another user pointed out that the bikers often do not have number plates yet ride around the city. "Even with Rs 965 Cr CCTV installed facility on all roads neither can spot them nor penalise them. Sad state of affairs of this city," the user wrote.

Mumbai Traffic Police reacts

The Traffic police responding to the tweet said that Antophill Traffic Division is looking into the case.