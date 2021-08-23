Mumbai: Students opt for professional courses over general programmes in UG admissions

Following declaration of first merit list for admissions to Undergraduate (UG) programmes, degree colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai (MU) said students are now shifting to professional courses. Degree colleges said students are opting for Bachelor of Multimedia and Communication (BMM), Management Studies (BMS), Accounting and Finance (BAF) courses over general Commerce, Science and Arts UG programmes.

Neha Jagtiani, in-charge principal of RD National College, Bandra said, "We have received a higher number of applications for professional courses compared to general courses. Students are shifting to multimedia, management, accounting and finance courses instead of the general BSc, BCom and BA."

Since the last couple of years, students have been opting for unique courses over the usual UG programmes, said the principal of a degree college in South Mumbai. The principal said, "We are giving students multiple options to choose few subjects from across streams. This will help students to learn different subjects and get a broader understanding. Also, it will allow them to study across streams."

Rajendra Shinde, principal of St Xavier's College said, "We are planning to increase seats for certain professional courses due to the rise in demand. We can accommodate students in batches and adjust lecture timings by introducing an additional class."

A senior official of MU said, "Students who have been allotted seats in the first merit list can submit documents, undertaking forms and pay fees from August 18, till 3pm on August 25, via online mode. The second merit list will be declared at 7pm on August 25."

