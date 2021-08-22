e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 30,948 new cases, 403 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 04:35 PM IST

Mumbai: Mini marathon held from from Nariman Point to Colaba to mark 50th-anniversary of India-Pakistan war - See Pics

ANI
A mini marathon was held from from Nariman Point to Colaba to mark 50th-anniversary of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' or 1971 India-Pakistan war | | ANI

A mini marathon was held from from Nariman Point to Colaba to mark 50th-anniversary of 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' or 1971 India-Pakistan war | | ANI

Advertisement

On the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, also known as 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', a mini-marathon was organized in Mumbai on Sunday.

The run was held from Nariman point to RC Church in Colaba in the city.

The mini marathon was held from Nariman point to RC Church in Colaba in the city | ANI

Participants jog steadily towards Colaba | ANI

Advertisement

Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on December 16 to mark India's triumph in liberating Bangladesh from Pakistan in the year 1971.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial on last year's Vijay Diwas on December 16, 2020, to mark the year-long 50th-anniversary celebration of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Partcipants race towards the finish line | ANI

In one of the fastest and shortest campaigns of military history, a new nation was born as a result of the swift campaign undertaken by the Indian Army.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Raksha Bandhan 2021: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar ties rakhis to COVID-19 frontline workers, police...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 04:24 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal