Mumbai: Students await schedule on FYJC admission

ALSO READ Students relieved as optional CET for Class 11 FYJC admission stands canceled

Following the cancellation of the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for Class XI, the state School Education Department had said that it would announce a new schedule for First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions based on Class X marks. However, no statement has been issued in this regard yet.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court directed the department to issue a fresh notification within 48 hours on the process of FYJC admission. A senior official of the department said, "We are making some changes to the admission schedule. We will announce the final dates for the admission by Thursday. We are waiting for a direction from the state school education minister regarding the same."

On August 9, the directorate of education (secondary and higher secondary), Pune released the schedule for FYJC, stating that students can register for admission to at 11thadmission.org.in starting from August 16. Students need to fill part 1 of the form. The schedule to fill part 2 of the form will be announced later.

Now, students are still waiting for the final schedule from the department. Vidyut Karnal, a student leader said, "It is already August-end and the FYJC admission has not started yet. This will delay the academic year and adversely affect learning. Other private boards will start lectures for Class XI on time."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 11:37 PM IST