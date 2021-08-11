Students relieved as optional CET for Class 11 FYJC admission stands canceled

Mumbai: In response to the cancellation of the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC), the state school education department said they will follow the direction of the Bombay High Court (HC). Students welcomed the direction and heaved a sigh of relief as they no longer need to appear for an entrance exam amidst Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Students said the pressure is off their shoulders. Unnati Shelar, a state-board student from Borivali said, "I had joined tuition classes to prepare for the optional CET. I was not confident about the exam because it is the first time this exam was going to be conducted. I am glad the exam has been cancelled."

Another state-board student on request of anonymity said, "I was anxious about the optional CET because I scored good marks in Class 10 results. The CET exam was going to be conducted for the first time so there was tremendous pressure and less time to prepare. I am relieved that I do not have to appear for any entrance exam in order to secure admission to Class 11."

A student from a private-board said, "Every day I would read a new development in the optional CET matter on social media. First, there were technical issues in registration and application form filling then, there was the whole issue of syllabus followed by no preparatory measures such as absence of mock tests, practice papers or question banks. I am relieved that we do not have to go through this additional stress of appearing for an entrance exam."

The state school education department has not issued any circular or notice yet regarding cancellation of optional CET for Class 11 FYJC admission. A senior official of the department said, "We will follow the direction of the Bombay High Court. Admission to Class 11 FYJC will be conducted as usual based on marks secured by the students in Class 10 as per assessment policies of different boards."

The state school education department has been directed to issue a fresh notification within 48 hours on the process of Class 11 FYJC admission.

