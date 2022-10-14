e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Student tears ticket checker's uniform, kicks his associate when asked for ticket; booked

Mumbai: Student tears ticket checker's uniform, kicks his associate when asked for ticket; booked

However, no arrest has been made in the case so far. The students were onboard a suburban local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 14, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Palghar: The Railway Police have registered an offence against an 18-year-old student for allegedly tearing the railway staffer's uniform and kicked his associate.

However, no arrest has been made in the case so far. The students were onboard a suburban local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Vasai Road railway police on Thursday registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

The incident took place around 8.45 am on Thursday when the accused allegedly refused to furnish his ticket and instead abused and manhandled the ticket checker and his associate, he said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Minor girl rescued and reunited with family by alert ticket checker at Dadar station
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rain with gusty winds in Mumbai, Thane and other districts

Thunderstorms with lightning, moderate rain with gusty winds in Mumbai, Thane and other districts

Mumbai updates: Seat belts made compulsory from Nov. 01, 2022

Mumbai updates: Seat belts made compulsory from Nov. 01, 2022

Mira Bhayandar: 4, including 3 ex-Sena corporators in MBMC join BJP

Mira Bhayandar: 4, including 3 ex-Sena corporators in MBMC join BJP

Mumbai: Top cardiac surgeon Dr. Panda shortlisted for BBC Earth photo contest

Mumbai: Top cardiac surgeon Dr. Panda shortlisted for BBC Earth photo contest

Maharashtra announces Diwali festive advance for non-gazetted govt officers

Maharashtra announces Diwali festive advance for non-gazetted govt officers