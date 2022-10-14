Mumbai: Student tears ticket checker's uniform, kicks his associate when asked for ticket; booked

Palghar: The Railway Police have registered an offence against an 18-year-old student for allegedly tearing the railway staffer's uniform and kicked his associate.

However, no arrest has been made in the case so far. The students were onboard a suburban local train in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Vasai Road railway police on Thursday registered a case under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

The incident took place around 8.45 am on Thursday when the accused allegedly refused to furnish his ticket and instead abused and manhandled the ticket checker and his associate, he said.

