Mumbai: Minor girl rescued and reunited with family by alert ticket checker at Dadar station

Girl with Shailendra Shrivastava and Dy Ststion superitendent of Dadar at children care center of Dadar station on Sunday morning | Photo: File Image

A four-year-old girl was reunited with her parents with the help of an alert ticket checker of Central Railways' Mumbai Division on Sunday.

Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) Shailendra Shrivastava was on night shift duty on Sunday. After finishing his work, at around 7 am, he came out of his office on platform number six, when he saw a girl of about four years old roaming on the platform. She was alone and looked feared.

Shrivastava immediately understood that she was separated from her parents. He very wisely called the girl to him. Meantime a young man told Shrivastava that he had also seen this girl alone on platform number three. After that, Shrivastava took the girl with her and brought her to the RPF office in Dadar and also informed the child's help desk.

"The DSP and GRP staff of Dadar Terminus were also informed about the girl. Meantime Shrivastava very tactfully asked the name of the girl.

"Friendly talks by Shrivastava led the girl into talking. She disclosed her name as Ritika. No further information was given by the girl. Shrivastava immediately contacted the platform announcer to announce her name in the speaker. By this announcement, her parents came to the child care office," said an officer of CR.

"As soon as they came in front of the girl, the girl ran towards them and clung to her father's neck and started crying," further added officials.

After all formalities, the girl was handed over to her father Brijlal Prajapati (30).

Brijlal had boarded Jaipur- Mumbai Central Superfast Express on Saturday evening with his wife and two daughters.

"We got down at Dadar at around 6.45 am and came to platform number three to board a local train for Bhivluri. My wife was handling our younger daughter and Ritika was with me," Brijlal told FPJ on Monday.

"Meantime Ritaka demanded snacks when I was purchasing snacks for her, she got separated and walked ahead with the rush," said Brijlal added.

"After around 45 minutes, when I was about to contact the police, we heard the announcement and reached the child care centre where Shailebdra Shrivastava was waiting for us. I am really thankful to him. Because of his alertness, my daughter has safely returned," said Brijlal.