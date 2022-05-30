e-Paper Get App

Western Railway's recruitment cell invites applications for apprentices posts

Sunday, May 29, 2022
Railway Recruitment Cell Western Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for apprentices posts. According to the official notification, a total of 3,612 posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive. In case of Direct Recruitment from Open Market, Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) trained in Railway Establishments and possessing National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) will be given preference in filling up 20% vacancies on qualifying the requisite norms notified by RRB/RRC.

The application fees is Rs 100, however, no fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PWD/Women Applicants. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking etc by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC WR.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have matriculation degree or should be class 10 pass in 10+2 system with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate from recognised Board. The Applicants failed in ITI should not apply. The applicants should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Applicants can submit their applications online only on RRC’s website https://www.rrc-wr.com. The candidature of the applicants will be considered only on the basis of the information filled in the ONLINE application. Document Verification will be held in the concerned Divisions and Workshops.

