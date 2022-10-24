e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Strike by wet-lease bus drivers causes inconvenience to commuters

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, October 24, 2022, 11:21 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Strike by wet-lease bus drivers causes inconvenience to commuters | (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP)
Several wet-lease bus drivers of Marol and Dindoshi bus depot of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) went on strike on Monday. As a result, dozens of wet lease buses of Marol and Dindoshi depots were not available leading to inconvenience to the hundred of Mumbaikars.

"Some bus drivers of a contractor suddenly went on strike on Monday," said an official of BEST adding that extra buses from other depots were immediately diverted on the affected route for the convenience of Passengers.

Jagnarayan Kahar, leader of wet lease drivers who protested on Monday said, "Wet lease drivers are not satisfied with the amount as a bonus given to them. They are demanding a bonus of at least one salary."

According to Kahar, several wet lease drivers were given just Rs 5500 as a bonus by the contractors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

