Mumbai: State govt upgrades minister Nawab Malik's security after threat calls

The Maharashtra government has upgraded the security cover of minister Nawab Malik. Malik will be given Y+ security.

The decision was taken after he allegedly got threat calls from different states due to his press conference related to NCB's Mumbai cruise drug case.

Days, after he conducted a press conference regarding the NCB's action Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik conducted a press conference in connection with the agency's action against his son-in-law.

Speaking to the media, Malik said that the agency has allegedly trapped his son in law Sameer Khan and others in drug seizure cases. He also reiterated that the NCB is framing people to gain publicity.

Sameer Khan was arrested on 13 January in a case of seizure of 200 kg of high-quality ganja from the residence of British national Karan Sajnani, in which a celebrity manager Rahila Furniturewala and her sister Shaista Furniturewala, as well as co-owner of Mucchad Paanwala Ramkumar Tiwari, had also been arrested.

A Special NDPS Court in September granted bail to Sameer Khan in connection with a drugs case.

"The court order has helped removal of the stigma that he and his family had gone through due to the NCB move and the news being planted in the press and media," added.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:56 PM IST