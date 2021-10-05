'Not targeting anyone, we've nothing against him': NCB's Sameer Wankhede on SRK's son Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and on Monday, a court in Mumbai extended his custody till October 7.

NCB Zonal Director, Sameer Wankhede has now refuted all allegations that there is an effort to target Shah Rukh Khan.

Speaking to ETimes, Wankhede said that they are not targeting anyone at all and they have nothing against him.

He added that they have arrested more than 300 people in the last 10 months and out of those, at the most, there would be about 4 to 5 known people. He further said that most of those arrested in the last one year are hard-core, drug related criminals.

He also pointed out that the media coverage escalates only when some known person is caught on the wrong side of the law. He said that the NCB works towards eradicating the drug menace by arresting peddlers and suppliers all around the year.

Wankhede also told the media recently that there are more suspects in connection with the Cruise ship party case.

"Operational procedure on. There are more suspects and probe is underway. Eight were presented before the court, of which five arrested and sent to four-day judicial custody," Wankhede said.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. Eight persons were detained for questioning by the NCB in connection with the drug seizure on the cruise ship, according to Wankhede. All of the eight persons were later arrested on October 3.

As per the NCB, three persons have been booked under Section 8C, 20B, 27 (Punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 35 (Presumption of culpable mental state) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act).

Advertisement

Satish Maneshinde, the lawyer arguing in defence of Aryan Khan said in the Court, "Accused number 1, Aryan Khan was invited for the cruise party. However, he did not have a boarding pass. He didn't have any seats or cabins there.

Secondly, according to the seizure, nothing has been found in his possession. He is arrested only based on chats." Other accused in the case include Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhokar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 01:37 PM IST