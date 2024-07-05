Mumbai: State Govt Calls Meeting To Address Hospital Facilities Amid Opposition Criticism; Promises Redevelopment Of Sion Hospital

Industrial Minister Uday Samant |

Mumbai: After Opposition leaders targeted state government over poor facilities in the state and civic run hospitals, the state government has decided to conduct a meeting of all public representatives to take review of the facilities in the hospital. The meeting will be held on next week.

Industrial Minister Uday Samant assured assembly that state government is serious on the health services and all the facilities will be made available in the hospitals.

Captain Tamil Selvan, Aditya Thacekray, Yamini Jadhav, Ajay Choudhary, Sunil Prabhu and Manisha Choudhary raised the issue of bad condiction of Sion, Nair, KEM and J J hospitals of Mumbai. They also claimed that CT scan and other machines are not functional.

While replying to calling attention motion, Samant informed that redevelopment of Sion hospital is being done in two phases. Tender process of first phase worth rupees 616 Cr has been done and work order has also been issued. Moreover, tender process for the second phase worth Rs 1507 Cr is being implemented. The construction of new hospital is being done on next plot and current Sion hospital is functional. Everyday seven thousand people visits in the OPD.

There are 1000 junior medical officers, 300 senior medical officers and 450 nurses are working in Sion hospital. 150 more nurses will be recruited soon. sufficient numbers of Doctors are made available in the hospital as per the norms of National Medical commission. Central Purchase department supply medicine to the hospital. all the medicines are being given as per old rates.

Samant said inquiry will be done why delay in supply of medicine is being done in Sion hospital. If aapla Davakhana is shut in some areas then action will be taken after investigation.