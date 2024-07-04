Maharashtra: BJP MLC Uday Samant Orders Immediate Review Of BEST Recruitment And Depot Development Plans

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant | Twitter/@micnewdelhi

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST), pivotal in providing essential services to Mumbai, faces internal challenges that were underscored by BJP MLCs during a recent Legislative Council session. Minister Uday Samant announced immediate instructions to the Commissioner to review the recruitment process and initiate necessary actions promptly.

Prasad Lad, Pravin Darekar and Ramesh Patil MLCs from the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighted the suspension of recruitment and promotions, which has significantly increased work stress and workload for the current employees. He pointed out that the halt in recruitment and promotion has caused numerous problems for BEST officers and employees, exacerbating their workload. Additionally, the reduction in passenger fare rates by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has quadrupled the deficit of the BEST initiative.

To address these financial challenges, Lad proposed the commercial development of self-owned plots on the 27 sites (agars) of the BEST initiative and the redevelopment of colonies on land owned by BEST. He suggested that providing houses at cost-effective rates, similar to those provided to mill workers, B.P.T. workers, and policemen, would increase BEST's income. By offering housing to BEST employees and using the remaining space for commercial purposes, the struggling BEST could generate a new source of income and continue to provide quality services to Mumbaikars.

Lad questioned, "Can the government address the current lack of recruitment and promotion in BEST, provide a timeline for when the overdue COVID-19 allowance will be paid to employees, and clarify why the gratuity amounts have not been distributed?"

Minister Uday Samant addressed the concerns regarding recruitment and development. He stated, "Temporary and permanent recruitment had been halted. However, orders will be given to the Commissioner right now, and a review of the recruitment process will be conducted. If necessary, recruitment will be initiated immediately."

Lad further suggested, "Through MHADA, develop 27 colonies and provide housing at a cost of ₹15 lakh each. We will allocate ₹500 crore from Mumbai to arrange low-interest loans for them." He also inquired about the development plans for the 27 depots and colonies in Mumbai, especially in light of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation having developed two new depots, asking, "Will the space there be rented out?"

Samant responded to the development plans for the 27 colonies, saying, "There are ongoing discussions about whether development should be undertaken on the land of BBD, handed over to MHADA, or carried out in collaboration with CIDCO. A decision on this matter will be made soon to ensure the best course of action is taken for optimal development and utilization of the land."