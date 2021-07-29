Mumbai: State government extends deadline for transfers up to August 30

The Maharashtra government has capped general transfers in all departments at 25 per cent during the current fiscal year. It has directed the departments to prioritise the transfers of employees whose transfers are overdue or who have completed the tenure in the existing post.

The general administration deputy secretary Geeta Kulkarni, in a government resolution issued on Thursday, said that the departments will have to complete 25% general transfers by August 9.

Further, the government has said that the departments will have to complete the request transfers or transfers under special reasons between August 10 and August 30. However, a senior officer told the Free Press Journal, “There will be a rush for request transfers, as political bosses take an opportunity to recommend employees that will take care of their constituencies.”

According to the government resolution, all these transfers will have to be completed by August 30 instead of July 31, as stipulated in the previous resolution. The extension has been given as the divisional commissioners and district collectors, especially from flood-hit areas, are engaged in rescue and relief operations. They will need to complete the necessary formalities to issue these orders.