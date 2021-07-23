Mumbai: BMC works towards transferring surplus water from lakes to purification plant

In order to efficiently utilise the surplus water accumulated at Vihar Lake every year, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been conducting a study to help transfer it to the water purification complex at Bhandup. According to civic officials, the lake overflows every year during monsoon, which leads to a rise in the water level along the 18 kilometre Mithi River stretch and waterlogging in several areas of the western and eastern suburbs. They also maintained that as there is no additional space to hold the excess water discharged from the lakes and creeks. A large amount gets wasted every year during monsoon.

“Once the surplus water from the lakes and creeks gets transferred to the purification plant, it can be treated and be made useful. This will not only save a lot of water, but also minimize waterlogging in the suburban belt,” said a senior civic official.

Civic officials informed that, upon completion of the project, the amount of water supplied to the city would increase by at least 30 per cent. Earlier, during the 2020-21 municipal budget, the civic body had allotted Rs 2.70 crore to appoint a contractor to check the feasibility of the project. In November, 2020, it had appointed a consultant to do the same.

“The expert has been conducting an overall study of the rainfall pattern and climate change. The study will provide figures on the volume of water that gets discharged into the river during monsoon,” said the official. “The report will be concluded by 2022, following which the groundwork for the project will begin,” the official added.

BMC officials, however, couldn't give an exact deadline for the project. However, they maintained that it will be completed in a phased manner. This year, the level of the Mithi River has already risen above the normal level twice in the past one month. Civic officials had to relocate those residing near the river to safer locations.