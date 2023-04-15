Mumbai: State exploring options of heterologous booster dose for Covid | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has decided to explore options of heterologous booster for Covid and is planning to procure iNCOVACC and Corbevax vaccines for beneficiaries awaiting their precautionary doses. This state is witnessing a surge in cases and does not have any stock of Covishield or Covaxin. As per data, five crore adult beneficiaries are due for a booster dose.

A senior health official said they have initiated communication with manufacturers, Bharat Biotech and Biological E Limited. The delivery will depend on the stocks available.

iNCOVACC

Bharat Biotech-made iNCOVACC is the world’s first intranasal vaccine and is available at a few private hospitals for Rs990. Corbevax, meanwhile, was introduced last year for the 12-14 age group, but was later approved as a heterologous booster. Corbevax has already been administered as a precautionary dose to over five lakh adult beneficiaries in Maharashtra free of cost. This vaccine, too, is available at a few private hospitals for Rs386.

A health official said, “Beneficiaries are not comfortable taking different vaccines as booster doses. Moreover, there is no option available for iNCOVACC due to which willing beneficiaries won’t be able to book a slot.”

Pune has highest number of vaccine choices

Officials said of all the districts, Pune has the highest number of vaccine choices, with almost a dozen hospitals stocking Covaxin, Corbevax, Covovax, and iNCOVACC. Mumbai has only two private centres offering only Covovax.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said there was a discussion over Serum Institute of India restarting production of Covishield, but they still need to look for other options. The last three lakh Covishield doses were received in January, when the supply stopped.

State immunisation officer Dr Sachin Desai said the number of people willing to get vaccinated has dropped significantly in the last six months, with only a few beneficiaries being administered vaccines on most days. “People had stopped fearing Covid and preferred skipping the booster. As a result, less than 15-16% of the state’s eligible population has taken the precautionary dose,” Dr Desai said.