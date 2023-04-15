India's active cases over 53,000; experts voice concerns, ask public to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour | ANI/ Representative Image

New Delhi: India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours.

Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Daily positivity rate at 6.78%

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49.

The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).

The active cases now comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.69, according to the ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive so far.

As India continues to grapple with a surge in Covid-19 cases, health experts are urging people to take precautions such as wearing masks and following Covid-appropriate behavior.

According to a report, Pulmonologist and HOD of BLK Hospital, Dr. Sandeep Nayar, has emphasized the importance of wearing masks in crowded places and recommends using double-layer masks in places like hospitals.

The increase in cases is believed to be linked to a new Covid variant, XBB.1.16, according to leading epidemiologists and virologists. This variant poses a higher risk to people in high-risk groups, such as pregnant women, individuals over the age of 60, and those with chronic illnesses or underlying health conditions. The statement urges everyone to take precautions to protect these vulnerable groups from severe illness and death.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised citizens not to panic but to maintain proper hygiene amidst the rising cases. The statement also reassures people that with their support, the situation can be controlled, just as it was before.

It is important to follow Covid-appropriate behavior, such as wearing masks, washing hands regularly, and maintaining social distancing. This will not only protect oneself but also those around them, particularly those who are more vulnerable to severe illness, the experts suggested.