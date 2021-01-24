Mumbai: State and private board students prepare to appear for Classes 10 and 12 practical exams online

Along with the Maharashtra state board, students of other private and international boards have demanded reopening of schools offline for Classes 10 and 12 by the start of February. Students have repeatedly said offline lectures for practicals should be reopened as board exams are scheduled to be conducted in the next three months.

HSC (Class 12) board theory examinations in Maharashtra will be held from April 23 to May 29, 2021. While, SSC (Class 10) board exams will be held from April 29 to May 31, 2021, announced the state school education minister. While, practical examinations of HSC board students will be conducted from April 1 to April 22 and internal assessments or practical exams of SSC students will be conducted from April 9 to April 28, 2021.

While, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Classes 10 and 12 exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 10, 2021, according to the Union Ministry of Education. The exams of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) are expected to follow suit of CBSE exams.

Students said offline lectures for practicals should begin on priority. Nelson George, a CBSE board Class 12 student said, "Our exams are scheduled to begin in May but there is no sign of offline lectures reopening anytime soon. I am already preparing to appear for practical examinations via online mode."

While, Pallavi Maruti, an ICSE board student said, "Though our Class 10 board exam dates are not announced yet, I am preparing to appear for the internal exam via online mode because I do not think schools in Mumbai will reopen offline at least by March."

Mayank Sahewal, a Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) board student said, "State-board schools have reopened offline lectures for Classes 10 and 12 in all parts of Maharashtra apart from Mumbai and Thane. If the state government and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are not planning to reopen schools offline for Classes 10 and 12 then they should declare so in advance so that we can at least prepare to appear for practicals online."