Maharashtra: HSC board exams from April 23 to May 29, SSC from April 29 to May 31

Mumbai: Finally, the much-awaited query among students was answered as the school education minister of Maharashtra, Varsha Gaikwad, on Thursday announced the dates of Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations.

Gaikwad said, "HSC (Class 12) board theory examinations in Maharashtra will be held from April 23 to May 29, 2021. While SSC (Class 10) board exams will be held from April 29 to May 31, 2021."

Work training subject exams for specially-abled students of SSC board will be conducted from May 28 to June 9, 2021. Information Technology (IT) and General Knowledge online exams of HSC board will be held from May 27 to June 5, 2021.

Said Gaikwad, "The Class 12 (HSC) board theory examinations will be conducted in Maharashtra from April 23 to May 29, 2021. While, the Class 10 (SSC) board theory exams will be held from April 29 to May 31, 2021, and will be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)."

In addition, Gaikwad said, "Results of HSC examinations will be announced in the last week of July. We will also try to declare the results of SSC exams by the last week of August."

Practical examinations of HSC board students will be conducted from April 1 to April 22 while internal assessments or practical exams of SSC students will be conducted from April 9 to April 28, 2021.

All SSC and HSC exams will be conducted in compliance with the central and state government Covid-19 rules and regulations, Gaikwad said.

Currently, all schools in Mumbai and Thane areas are shut offline while schools in other parts of Maharashtra have resumed offline lectures for Classes 9 to 12.