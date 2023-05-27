Mumbai: Start a 'Shivaji Maharaj Circuit', Governor tells govt

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Representative Image

Mumbai: The State Government should start a ‘Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Circuit’ to commemorate the 350th anniversary of the great Maratha king, Governor Ramesh Bais has suggested as he flagged off the Sahastra Jal Kalash Yatra between Mumbai and Raigad Fort ahead of the 350th Coronation Ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj from Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Friday.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who established the Hindavi Swaraj, is the icon of pride for Maharashtra. Maharashtra is known for Shivaji Maharaj and it also exists because of him. Hence, the State Government should start planning for a tourism circuit on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the coronation of this great ruler,” Bais said.

Campaign for upkeep of forts

The Governor also appealed to the government to start a campaign for upkeep of the forts built by Shivaji Maharaj. The Governor accompanied by Minister of Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar performed the Sahastra jal kalash pujan and witnessed the demonstration of martial arts presented by children and youth. Holy water from various rivers and lakes across India was collected in 1108 traditional pots. The ‘jal kalash’ carried this water to Raigad Fort to be used at the coronation ceremony on June 2. Principal Secretary Culture Vikas Kharge, Secretary of the Raigad Smarak Mandal Sudhir Thorat, Shri Shiv Rajyabhishek Dinotsav Seva Samiti official Sunil Pawar and Mahant Sudhirdas Maharaj were present on the occasion.Bais said that the life and work of Shivaji Maharaj is a source of inspiration for every Indian. He was a visionary king who identified the threat to the ‘Hindavi Swaraj’ from Mughals and the British and developed his army as well as navy. His policies regarding trade and technology too had far fetched implications. He was also in favour of women empowerment and fought for their honour.

Cultural minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said that not just Maharashtra, but the whole world was inspired with the work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the state government is ensuring that his thoughts and work should keep inspiring many more generations to come.