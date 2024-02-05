Mumbai: St Joseph High School In Wadala Celebrates 107th Annual Day, Over 500 Students Give Energetic Performances

107th Annual (Thanksgiving) Day at St Joseph High School | FPJ

Mumbai: St Joseph High School, Wadala celebrated its 107th Annual (Thanksgiving) Day on February 3 and 4. More than 500 students took to the stage with their energetic performances. The event was a musical one themed "Frozen" and it took place in the presence of chief guest Rev. Fr. Diego Nunes.

The annual day was witnessed by an encouraging audience who occupied the school ground and filled it with an echoing noise of applause. The celebration ran for more than two hours including an ode to the Almighty, energetic folk dance performance by parents and the school annual report presented by the Principal Rev. Fr. Blaise Fernandes reflecting the achievements of the educational institute in various domains.

Students Gave Live Singing Performance

Unlike most annual day events, the musical extravaganza at SJHS Wadala saw students singing live (chorus) instead of pre-recorded soundtracks. Despite being an all-boys school, the performances didn’t fall short of duets. Young boys were dressed up in pink gowns as they took the place of female dance partners and won the hearts of the audience with their cuteness and charm.

School Supervisor Expresses Gratitude:

“This big day has become possible with the constant determined efforts of the management, teachers, and well wishers. Daily rehearsals have paved the way to a successful show today,” says Billuru Nagaprabha, the Secondary Supervisor of the school while expressing gratitude to all those who contributed to the success of the grand event.

“The school encourages holistic education of children. And, the annual day is one of the programmes boosting overall development of the students where they display their artistic talents,” she adds.

Notably, the occasion also felicitated the teachers who completed 25 years of service at the school and honoured their retired staff for their dedicated service.