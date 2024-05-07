 Mumbai News: Celebrity Fashion Designer, Kin Booked For Assaulting Sister-In-Law Over Property Dispute
Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, May 07, 2024, 12:12 AM IST
Mumbai News: Celebrity Fashion Designer, Kin Booked For Assaulting Sister-In-Law Over Property Dispute | Representative Image

The Juhu police have booked celebrity fashion designer Archana Kochhar, her husband Rajeev, daughter Simran and bouncer Nagma for allegedly assaulting her sister-in-law over property dispute.

In her complaint lodged on May 5, Priya Jaitley, 56, said that she lives at Juhu Scheme with her husband and son. She claimed that in 2018, her father bequeathed to her a flat located on the second floor of the Saikripa building in Juhu's Azad Nagar. However, her brother, Rajeev, contested the claim, leading to a legal dispute.

The complainant said that subsequently he called Archana, asking her to send Nagma to the flat. The bouncer pulled her hair and even tore her clothes, while threatening her. However, she didn't budge and remained seated on the sofa, said Jaitley, adding that the trio kept asking Nagma to continue assaulting her. When a watchman arrived, Rajeev asked him to leave and locked the door from the inside. “I then called 112 for police assistance. When the cops arrived, Rajeev opened the door. The police then took me to the Juhu police station where I filed a complaint,” said Jaitley.

A case has been filed against the quartet under the Indian Penal Code sections 354 (criminal force to a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention).

