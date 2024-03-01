Crimes Against Women Rise: Domestic Violence Cases Highest, Followed By Molestation, Eve-Teasing | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The number of crimes against women has reported a sharp rise in the city with the most worrisome being that they are not safe even at home. The data obtained from the Mahila thana revealed that a total of 346 cases of crimes against women were reported in the city in 2022, while the number rose to 398 the previous year.

Of the 346 cases reported in 2022, the cases of domestic violence stood at 108, while the number of domestic violence cases in the bygone year was 213. The numbers are a testament to the fact that the women, irrespective of their age, are not safe even at home, and the ones who are married have to face tortures even at their in-laws’ house, primarily due to dowry demands.

Apart from this, the cases of eve-teasing and molestation at open and public places is also increasing steeply as stated by the Mahila thana officials. About 98 cases pertaining to the same made their way to the police records in 2022 and the numbers surged to 106 in 2023.

Another worrisome fact the Mahila thana officials said that in cases pertaining to the dowry act, not only physical and mental harassment, but umpteen incidents of other male members of the family of the accused sexually exploiting the woman have been reported too, and the issue is rampant in high-profile areas like Arera colony, Koh-e-fiza and MP Nagar to name a few.

Lack of police presence a major issue: Officials

When Free Press enquired about the reason behind the surging number of molestations and eve-teasing incidents, the Mahila thana officials underscored that the city reels under the lack of police in public, which gives the miscreants the tacit approval to get away after committing such crimes. They added that such crimes, albeit being less severe than heinous crimes such as rape and sexual assault, inflict harm on the survivor’s mental health.

Cases rising but arrest rate effective: Mahila thana SHO

Mahila thana police station house officer (SHO) Shilpa Kaurav said that although cases of crimes against women are on the rise in the city, the success rate in arresting the accused is decent enough, close to 90 percent. She added that 362 accused were arrested out of 397 accused in cases pertaining to crimes against women in 2023.