Mumbai: SRA relaxes restrictions on 15% CC of Built Up Area

Photo: BL Soni

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has given a slight relaxation on restrictions imposed on the 15 per cent commencement certificate (CC) of Built Up Area (BUA). Now, developers can carry out the RCC framework in respect of the restricted 15 per cent CC. However, it was also made clear that in no case can the developers carry out any work like brickwork, plaster etc. The restriction of 15 per cent CC is for those projects where the builder has availed deferment facility (instalment facility) on premium payments to the authority.

In a simple understanding, if a developer has to pay a premium of Rs 100 crore to the SRA and has availed an instalment facility on it, then the SRA, as per its earlier rule, used to impose a restriction of 15 per cent CC of BUA. As a result, the developer was unable to cast slabs in the restricted area of 15 per cent CC. Now, the SRA has relaxed this restriction and allowed developers to carry out slab work, excluding any final finishing work until all instalments are paid.

The NAREDCO NextGen chairman, Vishal Thakkar has welcomed the move saying this will expedite the slum redevelopment projects. “Moreover, such relaxations should also be offered by other approving authorities like the BMC,” he said, urging developers not to take disadvantage of the relaxation. “Defaulters can be blacklisted or penalised which may weaken trust,” Thakkar added.

Anand Gupta, chairperson, Housing and RERA Committee of Builders Association of India (BAI) said the modification will facilitate carrying out the work technically, which was not the case earlier.

The SRA, meanwhile, has made it clear that defaulters would face double penalties. It will be the responsibility of the engineering department to ensure restrictions are followed, while the project developer will have to make the full payment of balance instalments within six months from the actual commencement of RCC work in the restricted CC area, or completion of the last slab or claim OCC to the building, whichever is earlier.

The developer also has to give an undertaking before the issue of CC stating that they will not carry out the work beyond mandated, and if work is carried out, they will liable for a double penalty.