 Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting His 12-Yr-Old Mentally Challenged Niece
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting His 12-Yr-Old Mentally Challenged Niece

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting His 12-Yr-Old Mentally Challenged Niece

The case was registered in November 2017 after the victim’s aunt overheard the victim recounting the assaults to an Anganwadi caretaker. The girl revealed that the accused assaulted her daily and touched her inappropriately. Following a family inquiry, a case was registered at the Powai police station, leading to the man’s arrest on November 10, 2017.

Charul Shah Joshi Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:40 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A Special POCSO court sentenced a 38-year-old maternal uncle to life imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old mentally challenged niece.

About The Case

The case was registered in November 2017 after the victim’s aunt overheard the victim recounting the assaults to an Anganwadi caretaker. The girl revealed that the accused assaulted her daily and touched her inappropriately. Following a family inquiry, a case was registered at the Powai police station, leading to the man’s arrest on November 10, 2017. He remained in custody throughout the trial as his bail pleas were denied.

Read Also
Mumbai Shocker: 2 Including Minor Arrested For Raping 15-Yr-Old Girl; Case Registered Under POCSO...
article-image

The prosecution presented testimonies from the victim and family members, along with medical evidence confirming the assaults. The accused denied the charges, claiming he was falsely implicated. The court found him guilty and imposed a life sentence, along with a fine of Rs 26,000 for the victim.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Renowned Organic Farmer & Padma Shri Award Winner Pappammal
PM Modi Expresses Condolences Over Demise Of Renowned Organic Farmer & Padma Shri Award Winner Pappammal
Karnataka: Viral Video Shows Alleged Theft Of Donation At Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple; Head Priest Clarifies, 'Incident Occurred More Than A Year Ago, 2 Suspended'
Karnataka: Viral Video Shows Alleged Theft Of Donation At Gaali Anjaneya Swamy Temple; Head Priest Clarifies, 'Incident Occurred More Than A Year Ago, 2 Suspended'
Tamil Nadu: Massive Explosion Takes Place At Virudhunagar Firecracker Factory, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface
Tamil Nadu: Massive Explosion Takes Place At Virudhunagar Firecracker Factory, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface
Odisha Govt Suspends Internet Services For 48 Hours In Bhadrak District Following Communal Incidents
Odisha Govt Suspends Internet Services For 48 Hours In Bhadrak District Following Communal Incidents

About Another Case

Meanwhile, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Thane on Thursday awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment to a 50-year-old man after he was convicted of raping his minor stepdaughter, impregnating her, and forcing abortion in Kashimira. The sexual attacks, which date back to March 2016 were reported from a makeshift hutment at a construction site in the area.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Register Case Against 3 For Raping, Blackmailing 22-Year-Old Woman In Nalasopara
article-image

The accused had married the girl’s mother in 2015. He was arrested five months after he committed the heinous crime and had also pressurized the girl to pass the blame for rape on a neighbour. Armed with strong evidence including testimonies of ten witnesses and medical reports, the investigating team filed a charge sheet in the court against the accused finding him guilty of the crime.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Election Commission To Address Media Today Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024

Mumbai: Election Commission To Address Media Today Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting His 12-Yr-Old...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting His 12-Yr-Old...

'Ridiculous & Absurd': Sessions Court Observes About Complainant's Allegations While Granting Bail...

'Ridiculous & Absurd': Sessions Court Observes About Complainant's Allegations While Granting Bail...

Mumbai: Pre-Arrest Bail Granted To 3 Accused Of Molesting Fellow Society Member In Dahisar

Mumbai: Pre-Arrest Bail Granted To 3 Accused Of Molesting Fellow Society Member In Dahisar

ECI Pulls Up Officials Over Voter Inconvenience, Calls For Stringent Measures Ahead Of Maharashtra...

ECI Pulls Up Officials Over Voter Inconvenience, Calls For Stringent Measures Ahead Of Maharashtra...