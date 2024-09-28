Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting His 12-Yr-Old Mentally Challenged Niece

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A Special POCSO court sentenced a 38-year-old maternal uncle to life imprisonment for repeatedly sexually assaulting his 12-year-old mentally challenged niece.

About The Case

The case was registered in November 2017 after the victim’s aunt overheard the victim recounting the assaults to an Anganwadi caretaker. The girl revealed that the accused assaulted her daily and touched her inappropriately. Following a family inquiry, a case was registered at the Powai police station, leading to the man’s arrest on November 10, 2017. He remained in custody throughout the trial as his bail pleas were denied.

The prosecution presented testimonies from the victim and family members, along with medical evidence confirming the assaults. The accused denied the charges, claiming he was falsely implicated. The court found him guilty and imposed a life sentence, along with a fine of Rs 26,000 for the victim.

About Another Case

Meanwhile, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Thane on Thursday awarded ten years of rigorous imprisonment to a 50-year-old man after he was convicted of raping his minor stepdaughter, impregnating her, and forcing abortion in Kashimira. The sexual attacks, which date back to March 2016 were reported from a makeshift hutment at a construction site in the area.

The accused had married the girl’s mother in 2015. He was arrested five months after he committed the heinous crime and had also pressurized the girl to pass the blame for rape on a neighbour. Armed with strong evidence including testimonies of ten witnesses and medical reports, the investigating team filed a charge sheet in the court against the accused finding him guilty of the crime.