 Mumbai: Police Register Case Against 3 For Raping, Blackmailing 22-Year-Old Woman In Nalasopara
ANIUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Mumbai: Police officials on Sunday registered a case against three people who were allegedly accused of raping and blackmailing a 22-year-old woman.

As per Achole police officials, the victim, a resident of Nalasopara area of Palghar had filed a case against three people identified as Sanju Srivastava, Naveen Singh and Hema Singh.

About The Case

According to information received from the police, the accused Sanju and Naveen Singh had called the victim on the pretext of giving her money and had mixed intoxicants in water after which they raped her.

Naveen Singh, one of the accused, had made a video of the victim and blackmailed her several times. Sanju Srivastava is associated with a political party and also runs a union at Chitrikaran Studio in Naigaon, as per information from the police.

All three accused have been absconding since the case has been registered.

About Another Case

In a separate incident on Tuesday, police arrested one person and are searching for another suspect who is on the run after the pair allegedly gang-raped a 16-year-old girl and blackmailed her by threatening to release a video if she approached the police.

The incident took place in Palghar district's Nalasopara neighbourhood.

The Achole Police Station has filed a case against two men, accusing them of violating several provisions of the BNS as well as the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, based on the survivor's statement. While police are looking for Jian, the other accused, 23-year-old Anees Shaikh, has been arrested.

According to the police, the girl a resident of Malad had met accused Shaikh, through social media in August and befriended him. According to her statement to police on September 2, Shaikh called her to Nalasopara for a tuition class. When the girl went to meet him, Shaikh took her to a lodge and allegedly raped her.

