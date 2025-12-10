QMTI, Khadki Wins NASEOH Award 2025 For Empowering Differently Abled Soldiers | Wikimedia Commons

The Queen Mary Technical Institute (QMTI) for differently abled soldiers, Khadki, has been selected for the National Society for Equal Opportunity for the Handicapped (NASEOH) Award 2025 for its exceptional contribution to the rehabilitation and empowerment of soldiers with disabilities.

Col Rahul Bali (retd), CEO, and Col Basant Ballewar (retd), dean, received the award at a function held recently at the NASEOH campus in Chembur.

A Legacy Since 1917

Founded by Lady Marie Willingdon, wife of the then Governor of the Bombay Province, QMTI came into existence on May 16, 1917. Spread across a 17.3-acre campus in Khadki, Pune, the institute has played a pivotal role in supporting servicemen rendered unfit for active duty in the armed forces.

Training and Rehabilitation Hub

The institute, registered as a not-for-profit company and under the Bombay Public Trust Act, imparts vocational training to differently abled personnel and supports their rehabilitation through skill development and livelihood opportunities.

