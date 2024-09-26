 Mumbai Shocker: 2 Including Minor Arrested For Raping 15-Yr-Old Girl; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
The victim, in her statement to the police, said that the minor boy would rape her using the pictures and would continue to click more pictures while raping her.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Thursday, September 26, 2024, 12:08 AM IST
article-image
Representational image

Mumbai: The Byculla police have arrested two individuals and detained a minor for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping a 15-year-old girl.

According to the police, the victim met one of the accused - the minor boy - via Instagram and started a romantic relationship. During this period, the boy allegedly clicked obscene pictures of the victim which he promised never to show or share with anyone. However, he later used the same images to threaten her, saying he would make it viral on social media to defame her.

Later, two men approached the victim, claiming to be friends of the minor. They showed her some of the pictures taken by the boy and threatened her with similar tactics. The police said that the two ‘friends’ of the minor raped the girl repeatedly after threatening to make the photos go viral.

The girl later last week told her parents everything and they approached the police to file a complaint against the three accused. The police detained the minor who revealed the whereabouts of the two men who were placed under arrest on Sunday night. The police seized the mobile phones and other electronic devices of the three as part of the investigation. “All the devices will be sent to the forensics for examination. The photos will be discarded and if they have been uploaded elsewhere they will be removed to protect the privacy of the victim. We have registered a case of rape and POCSO against the three,” said a senior police official.

The minor boy was remanded to Dongri Children’s Home while the other two are currently in Byculla police’s custody. The matter is being probed by the police further.

