Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl In 2017

Man gets 5 yrs in jail for sexual abuse of minor kin | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has sentenced a close relative of a minor girl to five years imprisonment for sexually abusing her in 2017 when she was nine years old.

As per the prosecution, the accused, who lived in the girl's neighbourhood, lured her to an air-conditioned mezzanine floor on October 29, 2017, when her parents were out for work. Subsequently, the man undressed the kid and sexually abused her. She later revealed her ordeal to her mother.

When confronted, the accused apologised hence the parents didn't approach the police. However, he gradually started misbehaving with them, prompting them to file a case 20 days later.

Special judge Priya Bankar said, “The child sexual abuse case demonstrates the inhumane mindset of the accused. There is a very adverse impact of the incident on the victim, her family and even the society.”