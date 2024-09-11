 Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl In 2017
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl In 2017

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl In 2017

The accused, who lived in the girl's neighbourhood, lured her to an air-conditioned mezzanine floor on October 29, 2017, when her parents were out for work. Subsequently, the man undressed the kid and sexually abused her. She later revealed her ordeal to her mother.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 06:13 AM IST
article-image
Man gets 5 yrs in jail for sexual abuse of minor kin | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A special POCSO court has sentenced a close relative of a minor girl to five years imprisonment for sexually abusing her in 2017 when she was nine years old.

As per the prosecution, the accused, who lived in the girl's neighbourhood, lured her to an air-conditioned mezzanine floor on October 29, 2017, when her parents were out for work. Subsequently, the man undressed the kid and sexually abused her. She later revealed her ordeal to her mother.

When confronted, the accused apologised hence the parents didn't approach the police. However, he gradually started misbehaving with them, prompting them to file a case 20 days later.

Read Also
Mumbai: 48-Yr-Old Man Jailed For 10 Years In POCSO Case
article-image

Special judge Priya Bankar said, “The child sexual abuse case demonstrates the inhumane mindset of the accused. There is a very adverse impact of the incident on the victim, her family and even the society.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False
Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Fines 64-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman ₹7 Lakh For Circular Trading Violations
Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Fines 64-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman ₹7 Lakh For Circular Trading Violations
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl In 2017
Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old Girl In 2017
Bombay HC Orders DJR To Verify 84-Year-Old Matunga Society’s Redevelopment Quorum Compliance
Bombay HC Orders DJR To Verify 84-Year-Old Matunga Society’s Redevelopment Quorum Compliance
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post,...

Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Fines 64-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman ₹7 Lakh For Circular Trading...

Mumbai: Special SEBI Court Fines 64-Year-Old Nallasopara Woman ₹7 Lakh For Circular Trading...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old...

Mumbai: Special POCSO Court Sentences Man To 5 Years Imprisonment For sexually Abusing 9-Year-Old...

Bombay HC Orders DJR To Verify 84-Year-Old Matunga Society’s Redevelopment Quorum Compliance

Bombay HC Orders DJR To Verify 84-Year-Old Matunga Society’s Redevelopment Quorum Compliance

Bombay HC Rules Senior Citizens Tribunal Cannot Cancel Gift Deed Based On Vague Non-Maintenance...

Bombay HC Rules Senior Citizens Tribunal Cannot Cancel Gift Deed Based On Vague Non-Maintenance...