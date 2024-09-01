Mumbai: 48-Yr-Old Man Jailed For 10 Years In POCSO Case | Representational Image

A special POCSO court on Saturday sentenced a 48-year-old man to 10 years’ imprisonment for sexually assaulting a teenager.

As per the prosecution case, on August 11, 2016, the 13-year-old girl and her elder sister were sleeping at home. Their parents had left at 7am. The man entered the home at around 7.30am and sexually assaulted the girl.

As the girl tried to resist, her sister woke up and shouted for help. The family later registered a case against the man.

Sentencing the man to 10 years’ imprisonment, the court said: “There is sufficient evidence on record to support the prosecution case about the sexual assault and penetrative sexual assault upon the minor victim girl. The prosecution has further proved that the victim was minor at the time of incident. So, the evidence on record is sufficient to show that the accused has committed the offence of outraging modesty of the victim / sexual assault and rape / penetrative sexual assault upon the victim.”