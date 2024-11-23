 Mumbai: Special MP-MLA Court Acquits Former Minister Bachchu Kadu In 2011 Clerk-Slapping Case Over Lack Of Evidence
Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:25 AM IST
article-image
Bachchu Kadu, independent Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Achalpur | File

Mumbai: Thirteen years after former minister Omprakash, alias Bachchu Kadu, was booked for slapping a clerk in the Public Health Department in 2011, the special MP and MLA court acquitted him on Friday due to a lack of evidence.

Kadu, an independent legislator from Achalpur, was booked on the complaint of a clerk from the public health department after he slapped him on January 14, 2011. The incident, however, created an uproar and the clerk was later suspended over bribery charges.

It was alleged that the clerk had allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 from a medical aspirant, who had approached him for an order of his appointment as medical officer in Kadu's constituency. Kadu, thereafter visited the public health department with the candidate and got into the scuffle with the complainant.

The complainant also claimed that Kadu slapped him and dragged him to the cabin of the personal assistant of minister (then) Suresh Shetty, the complainant said, adding he had no concern with the appointment of doctor.

The clerk after the incident lodged a complaint with the Marine Drive police against Kadu. On the other hand, the complainant was booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau for demanding bribe.

The case was initially pending with the Metropolitan Magistrate court but ever since the amendment in the provisions of the charges for attacking government officials, the case was transferred to the sessions court in 2018. The detailed order however would be available later on.

