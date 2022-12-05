e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Special court sentences man to 5-year jail for trying to kiss minor

Mumbai: Special court sentences man to 5-year jail for trying to kiss minor

The incident took place on July 10, 2015, when the 8-year-old girl was sent by her mother to a local shop to buy bathing soap.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 05, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Special court sentences man to 5-year jail for trying to kiss minor | Representative pic
Follow us on

Mumbai: A special court on Monday sentenced a man in his early 30s to five years of rigorous imprisonment for luring a child when she was on an errand and attempting to kiss her.

The incident took place on July 10, 2015, when the 8-year-old girl was sent by her mother to a local shop to buy bathing soap. The child told the court in her testimony when she was 14 years old that the man told her that her father had gone to buy her a sharara and that she must come with him. The child accompanied him and he took her into a building. On the seventh floor, he was trying to enter a flat by using a key when he suddenly pulled her close and tried to kiss her on the cheek. The child resisted and fled.

Read Also
Odisha shocker: After viral video of girl student being forcibly kissed, another ragging incident at...
article-image

The child and a woman testify

She told a woman in the same building she ran to for help, regarding what happened to her. The woman and her brother-in-law accompanied the child to find the man, but he was not to be found. They took her downstairs, where people gathered and the girl's mother was also present. The woman told her mother about the incident. At that point, the child pointed out the man to them. A police complaint was then lodged.

Prosecutor Sanjana Sharma said that apart from the child and her mother (the complainant in the case), the woman who had helped the child also testified.

The special court sentenced the man for the offence of kidnapping and also under a provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) for aggravated sexual assault. It also imposed a fine of Rs11,000 on him, which it directed be given to the girl as compensation.

Read Also
Kerala: Principal, three teachers of government school arrested under POCSO
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Special court sentences man to 5-year jail for trying to kiss minor

Mumbai: Special court sentences man to 5-year jail for trying to kiss minor

MVA morcha on December 17 to corner Shinde-Fadnavis government over insult to Shivaji Maharaj, weak...

MVA morcha on December 17 to corner Shinde-Fadnavis government over insult to Shivaji Maharaj, weak...

Thane: Real estate agents con KDMC doctor couple of Rs 56 lakh

Thane: Real estate agents con KDMC doctor couple of Rs 56 lakh

Rising heart attack cases: Doctors bid for CPR training in schools, colleges

Rising heart attack cases: Doctors bid for CPR training in schools, colleges

Inspired by movie, 2 conmen 'raid' Mumbai hotels for over 5 yrs

Inspired by movie, 2 conmen 'raid' Mumbai hotels for over 5 yrs