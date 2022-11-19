e-Paper Get App
Odisha shocker: After viral video of girl student being forcibly kissed, another ragging incident at state varsity

The authorities at the educational institution have initiated a probe into the matter, with allegations reported against the school's principal for not being alert, which has led to indiscipline.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 02:15 PM IST
article-image
Viral video from Ganjam which showed the girl student being ragged. | Twitter/@_JoshNeverStops
Keonjhar: After a video of a girl college student being forcibly kissed by another student, after being instigated by seniors, went viral, Odisha has witnessed yet another case of ragging this time at the state's prestigious Odisha School of Mining Engineering in Keonjhar.

Some senior students allegedly ragged juniors at the college's hostel last Friday, Orrisa Post has reported.

The authorities at the educational institution have initiated a probe into the matter, with allegations reported against the school's principal for not being alert, which has led to indiscipline.

Odisha: College students arrested for ragging, sexually harassing girl
"Senior students made some junior students sing songs and dance. An investigation has been ordered and stern action will be taken against the students for ragging once the report comes out. For personal problems, I have to be out sometimes but exams are being conducted on time," the principal of the institute, Gyana Ray, was quoted as saying by the Orrisa Post.

The incident comes to light amid a video that has gone viral on social media which shows a group of students harassing a junior girl student. The victim lodged an FIR at Bada Bazar police station on Wednesday after which authorities at the college in Ganjam decided to expel twelve of the accused students at its institute.

The police have arrested five students including two teenagers (Plus II) and three adult Plus III (second year) students for being allegedly involved in the ragging incident, a police officer said on Thursday.

