Kerala: Principal, three teachers of government school arrested under POCSO | Representative pic

Kerala police arrested a government school teacher from neighbouring Tamil Nadu district on Monday on the charge of sexually assaulting her plus-one girl student last week.

Besides, the school principal and two other teachers were also arrested on Monday itself for not reporting the incident to the police on time, the police said in a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

All of them have been arrested under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

The student was assaulted while travelling with the teacher

Kiran Karunakaran was arrested from Nagarcoil in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari district, where he had been hiding since committing the crime on November 16.

The student was allegedly sexually assaulted in the area falling under Thrippunithura police station of Kerala's Ernakulam district on Wednesday when she was travelling with her teacher Kiran Karunakaran on his bike while returning from the school's art festival.

The school principal Sivakala and two teachers Shailaja and Joseph were also arrested for not reporting the matter to the police.

The police also arrested two other persons who helped to hide the main accused Kiran Karunakaran, a native of Pattimattom in Ernakulam district.

Besides, the police also seized the main accused's car which he used for hiding to evade his arrest after committing the crime.