Mumbai: Social distancing goes for a toss as people flock to Dadar flower market ahead of Dussehra 2020; see pics

With festivals just around the corner, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently rolled out strict guidelines for the market areas of the city in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, social distancing went for a complete toss at Mumbai's popular Dadar flower market, ahead of Dussehra.
On Friday, Mumbaikars thronged the Dadar market area in large numbers for shopping, throwing social distancing norms to the wind.
Check out the pictures here:
