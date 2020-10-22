Coronavirus in Mumbai: BMC sets up strict policies for public ahead of Dussehra and Diwali festival

With festivals round the corner the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has rolled out strict guidelines for the market areas of the city in view of the pandemic.

It may be recalled that days before Ganesh Chathurthi festival in August, Mumbaikars thronged the Dadar market area in large numbers for shopping, throwing social distancing norms to the wind. It eventually led to a spike in the number of active cases. To ensure the same mistake does not repeat itself during Dussehra and Diwali, the BMC has stated that visitors won't be allowed entry in the market premises unless they are wearing masks.

“People will need to follow the rules or they will be penalised as the pandemic is still there. Any person seen without a mask will be fined on spot and severe actions could also be taken if need arises,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner.