Mumbai: Social Activist Makes Extortion Allegations Against 2 Senior Cops; Department Inquiry Ordered

Mumbai: Social activist Aftab Siddiqui has made extortion allegations against two senior police officials – senior police inspector Rajendra Kane and crime police inspector Amar Patil (both from Santacruz police station) after a complaint by a junior police officer to the DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police). Though a departmental inquiry has been initiated against both officers, they are still holding their positions and Kane is being considered for the President’s award despite the allegations.

Siddiqui levelled the allegations on X and accused the authorities of protecting them. She said that she sent an email marked to the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Director General of Police of Maharashtra, Rashmi Shukla. The activist shared another detailed post on her Facebook account.

In March 2024, Mahesh Gami – a textile merchant from Gujarat residing in Santacruz for the last two years – filed an extortion complaint against four persons, two of whom helped him remove a liquor shop from his farm in a Gujarat village. The four, he has alleged, are involved with the sand mafia and linked to a political party. It is also alleged that the accused received Rs 3 lakh and demanded an additional Rs 5-6 lakh. The accused reportedly came to Mumbai, stayed at a BJP politician’s hotel in MIDC, and threatened Gami with dire consequences.

When Gami complained, police official Sharad Landge led the probe and issued notices to the accused. Following this, he allegedly received calls from political figures and police officers. He said he completed his probe and presented for approval to Kane, who refused to file the FIR. Gami then approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Zone 9, Raj Tilak Roushan, who ordered that the FIR be filed. Yet Kane insisted on filing only a non-cognisable offence. On April 17, after the complainant met the DCP again, Kane filed the FIR on April 18.

On April 22, at 9.30pm, a political leader from Mumbai and the president of Kachchh zilla parishad, along with the main accused (who remained in the vehicle to avoid being captured on CCTV) met Gami at Santacruz police station. Pressured to withdraw the case, Gami secretly recorded the meeting. On June 16, Kane transferred the case from Landge to Amar Patil. On June 24, Landge submitted a detailed report to the DCP and two days later the case was transferred to Bandra police station.

Following Landge’s complaint, a departmental inquiry was initiated against Kane and Patil and they received show cause notices. Landge, meanwhile, was transferred to Juhu police station.

Patil clarified, “I have no connection to this case at all. The junior officer is attempting to file a false FIR, which I noticed and reported. I have filed a complaint against Landge with the seniors and an inquiry is underway.” He also refuted the activist’s post on X and said, "I believe such incidents unnecessarily tarnish the police's image."