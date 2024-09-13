Mumbai: SoBo Residents Start Petition For Coastal Road Entry & Exit At Nepean Sea Road To Reduce Traffic Burden On Breach Candy

Mumbai Coastal Road | File

Mumbai: The demand of south Mumbai residents for Coastal Road's entry and exit point at Nepean Sea Road is soaring. The residents have been voicing to relook at the Coastal Road's entry/exit points for long to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The exit was planned in 2017 however has not been used for reasons unknown.

Now the citizens of Mumbai's posh localities like Nepean Sea Road, Malabar Hill, Breach Candy and all adjoining have started an online petition to draw the BMC's attention demanding Coastal Road's entry and exit near Nepean Sea Road's Tata Garden to reduce traffic congestion at Breach Candy.

The petition was started on the day when a section of southbound arm of the Coastal Road connecting Marine Drive to Bandra was inaugurated by CM Eknath Shinde.

The petition which started on September 12, was signed by more than 1300 people by September 13, Friday afternoon. The petition started by N Lakhani, an activist and south Mumbai resident requests the BMC to relook at the Nepean Sea Road entry/exit as an alternative in addition to the Tata Garden entry/exit. This will benefit the whole stretch from Malabar hill, Napeansea Road as well as Breach candy, says the citizens' petition.

The petition reads, "We, citizens of Mumbai, residing in residential areas of Napeansea Road, Malabar Hill and Breach Candy all adjoining the coastal road and reclamation would like to draw your attention to the terrible traffic congestion prevailing on the narrow road of Breach Candy."

"We have the coastal road interchange and proposed underground parking for 250 cars. We have been witness to daily traffic jams on both sides of our road. A stretch of 2 km now takes us more than 30 to 45 minutes to

traverse."

"We draw your attention to the fact that Napeansea Road has enough space to make an entry/exit without touching the garden and any adjoining structures. In addition by opening an entry/exit it will allow residents from the area as well as Malabar hill access to the coastal road, which currently they cannot. Further this exit was planned in 2017 however has not been used for reasons unknown," says the petition which has been receiving more signatures by citizens every passing minute.