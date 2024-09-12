Mumbai: Ajit Pawar Skips Coastal Road Inauguration Event Amid Fresh Fiction In Mahayuti

Ajit Pawar skips Coastal Road event on Thursday | File

Mumbai: NCP chief Ajit Pawar has been distancing himself from his alliance in Mahayuti lately. There was another instance on Wednesday displaying discord within Mahayuti as the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar skipped Mumbai's Coastal Road inauguration event. The southbound section of the government's ambitious project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

When the media asked Shinde and Fadnavis about why Pawar did not join them at such an important project's inauguration, both the leaders smiled and said that Pawar had already informed both of them that he won't be able to attend the program.

It was mere three months ago when Ajit Pawar had joined Shinde and Fadnavis when the leaders had given a sweet surprise to Mumbaikars when they hopped into a 94-year-old vintage Rolly Royce car.

It was on June 10 when Coastal Road's northbound carriageway from Marine Drive to Haji Ali was thrown open to traffic. The CM and his deputies took a ride on the newly inaugurated road, catching eye of the public.

Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde, while inaugurating the bridge linking the Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, said, "The journey from Marine Drive to Bandra, which previously took 45 minutes to an hour, will now be reduced to just 10 minutes. This project is expected to bring… pic.twitter.com/yt0rTaE27p — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2024

Tensions In Mahayuti Ahead Of Elections

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance seems to be in trouble in over multiple challenges building up against it. The recent horrific incident in Badlapur, Thane district, followed by the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, have left Mahayuti leaders on the defensive.

Adding to the alliance's troubles, Mahayuti's own partners are now publicly voicing. The discord between Shiv Sena leaders and Ajit Pawar came to fore when Minister Tanaji Sawant said that he feels like vomiting sitting next to Ajit Pawar during cabinet meetings. While, another Minister Gulabrao Patil recently said that he needs to take repeated follow-ups at the finance ministry, which is headed by Ajit Pawar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who visited the state on Sunday had a separate meeting with Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. While, the next day during Shah Ganpati darshan to sarvajanik mandals in Mumbai, CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Fadnavis had accompanied Shah, but Dy CM Pawar chose to skip.

The BJP has been downplaying the discord ahead of the state assembly elections.