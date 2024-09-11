Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Seeking Chief Minister Post, Labels Friendly Fight Claims As False

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Picture

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday denied reports that he had put forward a proposal before Home Minister Amit Shah seeking to become chief minister if the Mahayuti returns to power in Maharashtra. Pawar also said he was not in favour of friendly fights with partners of the ruling alliance.

The BJP leader, who wrapped up a two-day visit to Mumbai on Tuesday, was in the city for Ganesh darshan, Pawar said, adding that he discussed issues such as onion exports, losses suffered by farmers and minimum support price with him.

An English newspaper had claimed that during the meeting with Shah at Mumbai Airport on Monday, Pawar had expressed his desire to become CM.

“News of friendly fights among Mahayuti allies are fake,” the deputy CM said. “We all will sit together and discuss 288 seats of the assembly. We have distributed most of the seats and a decision will be taken soon.”

Pawar denied that his party had been told to contest the election separately from Mahayuti. “I will not comment on the others’ claim. As of today, our sole intention is to give benefit to alliance parties in the election. We are creating awareness of various government initiatives like the Ladki Bahin scheme among the people through Jansanman Yatra,” he said.

During his visit, Shah visited Lalbaugcha Raja to offer prayers. He visited Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s official residence and Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvi’s residence. Shah held a meeting with BJP office bearers at Sahyadri guest house on Sunday and spoke to them about the assembly election. Shah also held a meeting with alliance party office bearers where Shinde, Pawar and Fadanvis were also present. This meeting was held at the Mumbai airport.

NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, meanwhile, said Pawar was in no position to ask for the CM’s post. “I don’t think Ajit Pawar would have made such a demand. He is not in a position. Before the election he will not make demands, someone must have spread rumours in the media,” he said.