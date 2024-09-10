Pune: Ajit Pawar Denies Reports Of Meeting Amit Shah For Seat-Sharing Talks | X/@AjitPawarSpeaks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar on Tuesday refuted reports of a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Vidhan Sabha election.

Pawar clarified that their discussion in Mumbai was limited to farming-related issues, including concerns about cotton and soybean crops. He also mentioned his request to not ban onion imports to ensure fair prices for onion farmers.

Ajit Pawar said, "There was no such discussion...I did meet Amit Shah yesterday as he was in Mumbai for Ganpati Darshan...I did discuss about some issues related to farming related to cotton, soybean.. I have also requested not to ban the import of onion .. we need to see how onion farmers get good prices for their produce ... I discussed all these issues .. But as some newspaper reported about the meeting is false and baseless."

However, Pawar added, "We all will be sitting together to discuss all 288 seats ...which seat to be given to whom will be discussed... maximum discussion has been done ...few seats are remaining and those seats will be discussed soon..exact number will come once our final discussion."

When asked about reports of his party contesting alone in the elections, Pawar dismissed the claims, stating that he never made such statements and is focused on ensuring their schemes benefit the people.

Pawar said, "I have never said that I will contest alone ...those who are making such statements, you must ask them ..I have no reason to respond to others' statement...we are focused on making sure our schemes reach people for their benefits."

Regarding the governor-appointed MLC seats, Pawar clarified that no names have been finalised, contradicting reports of certain leaders being selected. He emphasised that further discussion is needed before making any decisions.

"We have not decided on any specific name yet to nominate for MLC from NCP.. I have heard through news reports that some names have surfaced..but that is not true, there is no point in further discussion when we have not decided on any name yet."