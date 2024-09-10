Pune: Work on Bhide Wada Memorial Begins Without Bhoomi Pujan, Expected to Accelerate After Ganeshotsav | Anand Chaini

The construction of the Bhide Wada Memorial, commemorating the site of the first school for girls in India, has officially begun without the traditional Bhoomi Pujan ceremony (Foundation Stone Laying). Currently, soil inspection work is in progress, and the project is expected to gather pace once Ganeshotsav festivities conclude.

This decision to proceed without the Bhoomi Pujan follows the philosophy of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. Phule and his wife, Savitribai Phule, established the first school for girls at Bhide Wada in 1885. Over the years, several movements have called for this site to be recognized as a national monument. However, the landowners filed a petition against the acquisition, which led to a lengthy legal battle. After a Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the site was finally secured.

Originally, the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony was scheduled to take place before the Lok Sabha elections, but delays arose due to prolonged discussions about how best to reflect the historical significance of the site through the monument's design. Various architectural plans were submitted, and the decision-making process was extended as authorities sought a plan that appropriately honored the legacy of the Phules. Eventually, a final design was approved, and the tender process for construction was completed. The memorial project is expected to cost around 7.5 crore rupees.

Ajit Pawar directed to start work immediately

A grand Bhoomipujan ceremony was initially planned, with state leaders expected to attend. However, the event was cancelled following instructions from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who directed the PMC to start work immediately. The Municipal Corporation has allocated an eight-and-a-half crore rupee budget for the construction of the memorial.

As the memorial is located in the heart of Pune, the current work is facing some delays due to the increased traffic and activity during Ganeshotsav. The traffic police have recommended halting the work for ten days to ease congestion in the area.

Yuvraj Deshmukh, head of the PMC's building department, confirmed the commencement of the project. "The work on the Bhide Wada Memorial has started. Soil testing and other preliminary tasks are ongoing, and construction will speed up after Ganeshotsav," he said.

This memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to the pioneering efforts of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, who championed women's education and social reform in India.