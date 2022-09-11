Mumbai: Singer Rahul Jain denied pre-arrest bail in rape case

Rahul Jain | File

A Dindoshi sessions court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of singer Rahul Jain in a rape complaint filed against him by a stylist.

Denying the relief to him, the court said in its order of Sep 6, that the offence is serious against a woman and both working in the same film industry, he took advantage of her by calling her to his home under a pretext.

Additional Sessions Judge AZ Khan also stated that detailed interrogation and custodial interrogation is indeed essential otherwise the right to interrogate the present applicant of the investigating officer would be taken away which would certainly affect the case of the prosecution and ultimately affect the complainant on merit (of the case).

In her complaint filed at Oshiwara police station, the stylist had complained that she had gotten acquainted with him as they were part of the same field. The incident had taken place on Oct 18, 2020, at his Lokhandwala residence in the afternoon, according to the complainant. As per the victim, Rahul Jain had called her on a pretext to his residence and had forced himself into an inebriated state.

She had also complained that Rahul had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the matter to anyone, due to which she had kept quiet about it since, till she finally lodged her complaint on Aug 11 this year.

After the complaint was lodged, the singer had called the allegations ‘baseless’ and denied them as well as denied any acquaintance with her.

This is the second such complaint filed against the singer. He had averred to the previous complaint filed by a lyricist and writer and said he suspected the complainant must be an accomplice of the other woman. The previous complaint was filed for cheating, causing forcible abortions and rape.

