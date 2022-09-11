e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: School peon arrested for sexual harassment of minor student

Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexual harassment of minor student

The peon allegedly harassed the student multiple times in the school premises. The accused had also made a video call on the girl’s mobile number

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai Police have arrested a 28-year-old school peon on charges of sexually harassing and stalking a minor student in the school premises in south Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

The offence came to light after the 15-year-old girl’s parents observed changes in her behaviour and contacted the convent where she studied, he said.

On September 5, the peon found the girl alone and allegedly touched her inappropriately. Since then, the accused had stopped reporting to the school, located in Gamdevi area, the official said.

The school subsequently submitted a complaint at Gamdevi police station, he said.

The peon allegedly harassed the student multiple times in the school premises. The accused had also made a video call on the girl’s mobile number, the official said.

An FIR was registered against the accused on Friday under Indian Penal Code Sections 354-A (sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking), and relevant provisions of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, he said.

The police subsequently launched a manhunt and with the help of technical inputs, they nabbed the accused from Virar in neighbouring Palghar district on Friday, the official said.

The accused was later produced before a court which remanded him in police custody till September 14, he said.

Read Also
Indore: Six accused arrested; engineering student from Bhopal stabbed to death
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Ajit Pawar leaves NCP national council meeting midway in front of Sharad Pawar

Watch Video: Ajit Pawar leaves NCP national council meeting midway in front of Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar is not PM face, Opposition unity paramount: NCP's Praful Patel

Sharad Pawar is not PM face, Opposition unity paramount: NCP's Praful Patel

Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexual harassment of minor student

Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexual harassment of minor student

Workers of rival Shiv Sena factions clash in Mumbai: 5 arrested party workers get bail

Workers of rival Shiv Sena factions clash in Mumbai: 5 arrested party workers get bail

Navi Mumbai: Four students of MGM Kamothe Dental College booked for ragging

Navi Mumbai: Four students of MGM Kamothe Dental College booked for ragging