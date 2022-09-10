Indore: Six accused arrested; engineering student from Bhopal stabbed to death

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An engineering student from Bhopal was stabbed to death by a group of youths over a petty issue at a petrol pump in the Vijay Nagar area on Friday night. They had an argument over removing a bike from the petrol pump and, following a heated argument, the student was stabbed and three of his friends were thrashed by the accused. The police have arrested six accused and they are being questioned further.

Vijay Nagar police station-in-charge Ravindra Singh Gurjar said the deceased had been identified as Gourav Dole, 26, a resident of Bhopal. He had come to the city to celebrate his friend Mayank's birthday and watch the Anant Chaturdashi jhanki procession in the city. Gourav, along with Mayank, Prayan and Ashu, went to the Shaheed Chandrawat filling station at Vijay Nagar around 2 am. When Gourav told one of the accused to move his bike, the accused started an argument with him.

They thrashed Gourav and his friends. The situation turned tense and one of the accused attacked Gourav with a knife, after which the accused fled the scene. Gourav was rushed to hospital, where he died during treatment. The accused were captured on the CCTV installed at the petrol pump.

Sources said that Gourav hailed from Bhopal and that he was pursuing an engineering course from a college there.

Online payment detail helps identify accused

It was a challenge for the police to identify the accused as the complainant and his friends did not know them. After examining the CCTV footage, the police started an investigation into the case. The employees of the petrol pump informed the police that one of the accused had made a payment by scanning a QR Code of the petrol pump. On the basis of the details of the online payment, the police managed to identify one of the accused and detain him. He allegedly confessed to attacking the youths. Later, his friends were also detained by the police. The accused are Lucky, Harsh, Uday, Mayank, Rahul and Himanshu. The police claimed that the accused were arrested within 6 hours of the incident. They are being questioned further.

