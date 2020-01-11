Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple to be closed for 5 days from January 15 to 19

Mumbai: Siddhivinayak Temple will be closed for five days from January 15 to 19 for the prepa­ra­tions of "Maghi Ganesh Jayanti" celebrations scheduled from January 25 to February 1.

Ganesh Jayanti celebration preparation will include, "sindoor lepan" ritual on Siddhivinayak's Idol and other preparations like decoration, informed Siddhivinayak Temple Trust.